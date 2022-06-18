Nintendo Switch OLED No. 1; Nintendo Switch sells 25M units in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 14,767 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 33,166 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 10,503 units between June 6 and June 12. Nintendo Switch sales totaled 64,678 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the period.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 25 million units in the region.

In the fourth quarter, Nintendo net profit totaled $3.67 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 4.1 million units in the quarter and 23.1 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

The hardware has sold 107.6 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.