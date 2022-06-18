Amazon B2G1 Free PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch June sale to conclude

Amazon.com Inc. this week will conclude the Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

This week, customers who purchase two select video games will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Elden Ring, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Halo Infinite, Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Triangle Strategy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, WWE 2K22, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Pac-Man Museum +, The King of Fighters XV, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Bravely Default II.