Written by: NEWS DIVISION

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade includes 4K and 60FPS graphics options, improved graphics, optimized loading, and a bonus episode that includes ninja Yuffie.

The final game includes Classic Mode difficulty and an enhanced visuals capture mode.

It sells at $49.69 through July 7.