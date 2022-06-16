Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge bouts retail

NEWSNSWPCPS4PS5XBOXBS

Written by:

June 16, 2022

Dotemu and Tribute Games this week released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC June 16.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a co-op beat-em-up based on the 1987 animated series.

The title includes full-color pixel art, new mechanics, iconic TMNT characters and a new story mode.

Locations include Manhattan, Coney Island, rooftops, sewers, and enemies include Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors and Rock Troops from Dimension X.

The final game includes six-player local and online co-op multiplayer functionality.


Previous Story:
Elden Ring No. 1 in May U.S. sales
Next Story:
Nintendo eShop holds Monster Hunter Franchise Sale

Comments are closed.