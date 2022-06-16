Nintendo Switch No. 1 hardware in May sales

NPD Group Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console at U.S. retail in May 2022.

For the month, the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console in dollar and unit sales.

In the fourth quarter, Nintendo net profit totaled $3.67 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 4.1 million units in the quarter and 23.1 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

The hardware has sold 107.6 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.