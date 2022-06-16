Nintendo eShop holds Monster Hunter Franchise Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. thisd week is holding the Monster Hunter Franchise Sale for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 88 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Monster Hunter Generations, Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, and Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

The sale ends July 3.