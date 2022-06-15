Target holds B2G1 Free PS5, Xbox Nintendo Switch June Sale

Target Corp. this week is holding a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free‘ Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Advertised titles include Madden NFL 22, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Minecraft Dungeons, Game Builder Garage, Demon’s Souls, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Village, and Scarlet Nexus.

The sale is valid until June 18.