Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion DLC previewed

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Winters’ Expansion DLC for Resident Evil Village.

The Winters’ Expansion DLC will include Shadows of Rose, Mercenaries: Additional Orders and Third Person Mode.

Shadows of Rose is a brand new third-person campaign in which Rose struggles to break free from a curse 16 years after Resident Evil Village. Mercenaries: Additional Orders is an extended survival mode that will add Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Alcina Dimitrescu. Third Person Mode will offer a third-person perspective to the Resident Evil Village campaign.

The Winters’ Expansion DLC and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which includes the DLC, will be sold Oct. 28.

In Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.