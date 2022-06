Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 4.

This week, Dark Souls titles sell between 50 to 75 percent off, including Dark Souls: Remastered at $19.99, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin at $9.99, Dark Souls II at $14.99 and Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition at $21.24.

The sale ends June 15.