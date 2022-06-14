Amazon holds B2G1 PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch June sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new retail initiative.

This week, customers who purchase two select video games will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Elden Ring, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Halo Infinite, Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Triangle Strategy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, WWE 2K22, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Pac-Man Museum +, The King of Fighters XV, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Bravely Default II.