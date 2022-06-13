Nintendo holds TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts 10 percent off the purchase of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, to be sold June 16, is co-op beat-em-up based on the 1987 animated series.

The title will include full-color pixel art, new mechanics, iconic TMNT characters and a new story mode.

The sale ends June 23.