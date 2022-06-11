Nintendo Switch OLED No. 1; Nintendo Switch Sports No. 1 for 5th week in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 32,506 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 19,650 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 8,966 units between May 30 and June 5. Nintendo Switch sales totaled 61,122 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the period.

Nintendo Switch Sports sold 28,259 units to rank at No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week.

In the fourth quarter, Nintendo net profit totaled $3.67 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 4.1 million units in the quarter and 23.1 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

The hardware has sold 107.6 million units to date.

The company forecasts 21 million sold this fiscal year.