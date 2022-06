Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 257 units between May 30 and June 5 to rank at No. 4 in the period.

In the fourth quarter, Nintendo net profit totaled $3.67 billion, a decline of 0.6 percent from the year prior.

The company has sold 75.94 Nintendo 3DS units to date.