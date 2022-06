Microsoft Corp. this week said it will partner with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to deploy Xbox Game Pass cloud-gaming to Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.

The new Xbox app on Smart TVs will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to stream cloud-enabled Xbox Game Pass titles from their Samsung Smart TV. In addition, users can connect their Xbox controller via Bluetooth to the TV to play select titles.

The Xbox app can be found in the Samsung Gaming Hub or Media Hub June 30.