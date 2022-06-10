Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to deploy in Oct.

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week said it will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC Oct. 28.

The title will contain a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game will include a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.

A new free-to-play battle royale Warzone will be released later this year.