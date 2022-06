Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Simulator Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 55 percent.

Discounted titles include Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Bus Simulator 21, Fishing: North Atlantic, Construction Simulator 3, Lawn Mowing Simulator, PC Building Simulator, Stardew Valley, and Tank Mechanic Simulator.

The sale ends June 13.