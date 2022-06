Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the free demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for the Nintendo Switch.

The demo previews tactics and combos from the first three chapters. In addition, it supports two-player local co-op functionality.

Save data can be transferred to the final game.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a 3D action title that will include story and characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

It will be sold June 24.