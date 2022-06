Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

In the Deal of the Week, Riders Republic sells at $31.99 and the Premium Edition sells at $47.99, 60 percent off the MSRP.

Riders Republic is a open world multiplayer sports title that supports more than 50 players simultaneously.

The final game includes bike, ski, snowboard, and wingsuit activities.

The sale ends June 8.