Apple previews iOS 16, CarPlay, Apple Pay Later

Apple Inc. this week previewed iOS 16, the next version of the mobile operating system.

iOS 16 will include the option to customize the Lock Screen to change time and date font styles, colors, and add widgets.

iCloud Shared Photo Library will allow families to share photos to a group iCloud library by manual upload or automatically using a new toggle in the Camera app.

In Messages, users can edit sent messages or undo send to recall messages.

The next version of CarPlay can provide content to multiple screens including the instrument cluster to render speed, fuel level, temperature, maps, and more.

Finally, Apple Pay Later will split an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks with zero interest and no fees.

iOS 16 will be released this fall.