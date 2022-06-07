Xbox Game Pass drops Assassin’s Creed Origins

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
June 7, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Assassin’s Creed Origins to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.
Assassin’s Creed Origins is a third-person stealth action title set in Egypt which details the founding of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.
