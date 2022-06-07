Apple previews macOS Ventura, iPhone webcam function

Apple Inc. this week previewed macOS Ventura, the latest version of the Mac operating system.

macOS Ventura will include Continuity Camera, a new function that users the iPhone as a webcam on Mac. Users can subsequently use Handoff to transfer the call between iPhone or iPad to the Mac.

Stage Manager can help users organize windows and apps by displaying open windows in the left margin.

Safari will passkeys, next-generation credentials said to be more secure than passwords. The unique digital keys stay on the device to sign in securely using Touch ID or Face ID, and iCloud Keychain to sync across devices.

macOS Ventura will be released this fall.