Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K22, FIFA 22, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bayonetta, Capcom Arcade Cabinet, Cyberpunk 2077, Devil May Cry 5, Lost Judgment, Metro Exodus, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Sonic Mania, Watch Dogs Legion, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The sale ends June 6.