Apple previews new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro powered by M2 silicon

June 6, 2022

Apple Inc. this week previewed the new MacBook Air and updated MacBook Pro powered by M2 silicon.

The MacBook Air will include the new M2 chip which features an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. In addition the M2 includes a next-generation media engine and ProRes video engine for faster 4K and 8K video editing.

The hardware will sport a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p FaceTime notch camera, four-speaker sound system, MagSafe, fast charging with optional 67W USB-C adapter, and up to 18 hours battery life.

The chassis is 2.7 pounds and sold in silver, space gray, midnight and starlight starting at $1,199.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro will feature the same chassis with an M2 starting at $1,299.

Both will be sold in July.


