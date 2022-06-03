Retailer sells Xbox Series S Elden Ring Discounted Bundle

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week is selling a discounted bundle that includes Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series S and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Elden Ring.

The Xbox Series S Elden Ring Discounted Bundle, which includes the Xbox Series S and the Elden Ring Standard Edition Digital Code, sells at $319.98, $40 off the $359.98 MSRP.

The Xbox Series S includes an 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU at 3.6Ghz and 3.4Ghz w/ SMT Enabled, AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 Compute Units at 1.565Ghz and 4TFLOPS of GPU power, 10GB GDDR6 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD.

Developed by FromSoftware and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring is an action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire).