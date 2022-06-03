Resident Evil Village to haunt PS5 PSVR2

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Resident Evil Village to PlayStation VR2 for the PlayStation 5.

The title will utilize the PSVR2 4KD HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio.

In addition, the title will support PSVR2 Sense technology to allow users to perform actions like raising their arms to guard and wield dual weapons.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

The title has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.