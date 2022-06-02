Street Fighter 6 to bout PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Street Fighter 6 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC in 2023.

Street Fighter 6 will include the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game will include Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.