GfK Chart-Track this week said Rebellion’s Sniper Elite 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 28, Sniper Elite 5 ranked as the No. 1 boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Sniper Elite 5 is a third-person tactical shooter that includes real-world locations, two-player campaign co-op, and multiplayer for up to 16 users.