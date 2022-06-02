PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN June 2022 games previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for June 2022 include Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5, PS4), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS5, PS4), and God of War (PS4).

Titles will be available between June 7 to July 4.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.