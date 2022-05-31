PSN Remasters & Retro Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Remasters & Retro Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Titles discounted include Alan Wake Remastered, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Sonic Colors, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection, Mega Man 11, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, The King of Fighters 2000, and Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits.

The sale ends June 1.