Kirby and the Forgotten World No. 3 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby and the Forgotten World for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between May 16 and May 22, Kirby and the Forgotten World sold 12,853 units to rank as the No. 3 software title.

Kirby and the Forgotten World is a third-person 3D action adventure title in which Kirby explores an abandoned world.

The final game includes trademark copy abilities including Mouthful Mode to consume real-world objects.