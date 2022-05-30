Elden Ring PS4 No. 22 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Elden Ring for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between May 16 to May 22, Elden Ring ranked as the No. 22 best-selling software in the region.

Developed by FromSoftware and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring is an action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire).

The title includes third-person melee combat against foes small and large.

In the Land Between, an open world of friends and foes can be explored on land or below in dungeons. The world map will expand when users acquire Map Fragments. In addition to traditional third-person weapon and magic combat, users can summons spirits to aid in battle.

The final game includes co-op, PvP, and invasions.


