Best Buy PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Memorial Day Sale to conclude

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the ‘Memorial Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Elden Ring, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Battlefield 2042, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition, Pokémon Legends Arceus, Call of Duty Vanguard, MLB The Show, Triangle Strategy, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and NHL 22.

The sale ends May 30.