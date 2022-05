Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include FIFA 22, NBA 2L22, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Judgment, Lost Judgment, Onimusha: Warlords, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Sonic Mania, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The sale ends May 30.