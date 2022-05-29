PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles Metro Exodus, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Art of Rally, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Bayonetta, Streets of Rage 4, Dead Rising Triple Pack, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Gravity Rush Remastered, Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle, Super Bomberman R, Windjammers 2, and New Gundam Breaker.

The sale ends June 8.