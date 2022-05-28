Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Memorial Day Sale

NSWPS4PS5SAVEXBOXBS

Written by:

May 28, 2022

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Memorial Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software.

Advertised products include Elden Ring, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Battlefield 2042, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition, Pokémon Legends Arceus, Call of Duty Vanguard, MLB The Show, Triangle Strategy, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and NHL 22.

The sale ends May 30.


Previous Story:
Xbox Series X|S No. 3 hardware in Japan May 22 data
Next Story:
Nintendo Switch OLED No. 1; Nintendo Switch Sports defends No. 1 in Japan

Comments are closed.