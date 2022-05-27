Xbox Game Pass drops Pac-Man Museum+

May 27, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Pac-Man Museum+ to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Pac-Man Museum+ includes 14 franchise games, online leaderboards, and virtual arcade room customization.


