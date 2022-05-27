Xbox Game Pass drops Pac-Man Museum+

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PC • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
May 27, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Pac-Man Museum+ to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Pac-Man Museum+ includes 14 franchise games, online leaderboards, and virtual arcade room customization.
