Horizon Forbidden West No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending May 21, Horizon Forbidden West ranked as the No. 1 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Horizon Forbidden West is a third-person action RPG title that includes an open world, new enemies, melee and range-based weaponry.

The PS5 version includes fast loading, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality, and 3D Audio.