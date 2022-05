Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Resident Evil Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select Resident Evil franchise titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle.

The sale ends May 30.