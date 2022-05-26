Xbox Game Pass drops Sniper Elite 5

May 26, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Sniper Elite 5 to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Sniper Elite 5 is a third-person tactical shooter that includes real-world locations, two-player campaign co-op, and multiplayer for up to 16 users.


