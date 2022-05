Sony Corp. this week is holding the Days of Play Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select first-party and third-party titles.

Discounted titles include Babylon’s Fall, Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty Vanguard, Cyberpunk 2077, Deathloop, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Monster Hunter: World, Outriders, Resident Evil Village, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

The sale ends June 8.