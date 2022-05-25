Xbox Game Pass to drop Pac-Man Museum+ this week

May 25, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Pac-Man Museum+ to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Pac-Man Museum+ includes 14 franchise games, online leaderboards, and virtual arcade room customization.

It will be released May 27.


