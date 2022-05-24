Xbox Game Pass drops Floppy Knights

NEWSXBOXBS

Written by:

May 24, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Floppy Knights to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Floppy Knights is a single-player, turn-based card strategy title that includes multiple decks, factions, and strategies.


Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass drops Farming Simulator 2022

Comments are closed.