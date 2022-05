Sony Corp. this week is holding the Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Deathloop, Marvel’s Spider-Man, WWE 2K22, Far Cry 6, NHL 22, Rainbow Six Extraction, Watch Dogs Legion, DOOM Eternal, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The sale ends Mar. 25.