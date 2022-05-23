PSN Deal of the Week to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

In the Deal of the Week, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin sells at $44.99 and the Premium Edition sells at $67.49, 25 percent off the MSRP.

The sale will end Mar. 25.

Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is a third-person melee action title in which three warriors of light must defeat Chaos.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.