Sony Corp. this week is holding the the Weekend Offer for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The Weekend Offer discounts select titles.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Control, UFC 4, Just Dance 2022, Overcooked!, PGA Tour 2K21, Metro Exodus, Homefront: The Revolution, and Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

The sale ends May 23.