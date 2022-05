Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include FIFA 22, Windjammers 2, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed Payback, NHL 22, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons, Streets of Rage 4, and Ys Origin.

The sale ends May 23.