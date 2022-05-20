PC Game Pass to drop Cricket 22

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
May 20, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this month will release Cricket 22 to PC Game Pass.
Cricket 22 includes all-new mechanics, career mode, 4K graphics, and an all-new commentary team.
It will be released May 27.
