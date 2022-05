Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Fighters Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include The King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mortal Kombat 11, Dead or Alive 6, UFC 4, Puzzle Fighter HD, Street Fighter IV, KOF XV Team Pass 1, and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

The sale ends Mar. 30.