Xbox Game Pass to drop Pac-Man Museum+

May 19, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this month will release Pac-Man Museum+ to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Pac-Man Museum+ includes 14 franchise games, online leaderboards, and virtual arcade room customization.

It will be released May 27.


