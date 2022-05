Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Mega Man Franchise Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, and Mega Man Legacy Collection.

The sale ends May 22.